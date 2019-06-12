This Unreleased Virgil Abloh Nike Sneaker Is Reselling for Over $4,000

While sneaker fans patiently await the release of the coveted Nike Air Force 1 Low “MCA” (Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art) created by Virgil Abloh, a pair has now made its way onto Flight Club ahead of its launch, but it’s going to cost you.

As a refresher, the shoes will don a monochromatic university blue color contrasted by metallic silver Swoosh branding on the sides. The blue hue covers the midsole with Abloh’s signature “Air” branding at the heel. The collaboration is available for purchase right now in a men’s size 8.5 only, but what’s the cost of owning the elusive kicks early? How about a whopping $4,370.

For fans who aren’t willing to dish out the extra cash, the coveted Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Virgil “MCA” will officially release via the Frenzy app and on the SNKRS app in the future, but the date has not been confirmed.

This limited sneaker was created in celebration of Abloh’s “Figures of Speech” exhibit that’s on display now at the MCA in Chicago. This drop will mark the second time that Abloh has created a special Air Force 1 Low specifically inspired by an art museum: the first pair being last year’s blacked-out colorway exclusively for the MoMA (Museum of Modern Art).

