Victoria Beckham’s Debut Collection With Reebok Is Here

The debut collection from Reebok and the multitalented Victoria Beckham is here.

The spring ’19 lineup of footwear and apparel for women and men is available now via Reebok.com/VictoriaBeckham and ranges in price from $90 to $500. The company said the collection was inspired by Beckham’s experiences living in Los Angeles and London, blending “laid-back Californian spirit with refined British tailoring.”

Included in the mix are performance and streetwear selections including sweatshirts backpacks, socks, sweats, leggings, sports bras, hats and more.

But the standouts from the collection are the sneakers. There are two shoe styles in Beckham’s lineup, which are both executed with black, tan and orange hues.

Looks from Victoria Beckham ’s spring ’19 collection with Reebok. CREDIT: Reebok

There are two iterations of a low-cut silhouette: a predominantly tan look with black accents and hits of orange on the upper, and one with a mostly black upper with black and orange hits, and a white midsole with orange accents. The second style resembles the low-cut version but boasts an exaggerated sock. One look is predominantly orange with a tan midsole and black outsole, while the other is mostly black with a white midsole and black outsole.

With FN in attendance, Beckham celebrated her partnership with Reebok in the West Hollywood neighborhood of L.A. in April alongside NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

“I grew up in the ’90s, and I’ve always loved Reebok,” she said at the event. “To go and see the shoes and to get inspired was great,” she said. “It’s great to do this today and have this capsule collection of merch that Shaq and I have done.”

More of Victoria Beckham’s spring ’19 collection with Reebok. CREDIT: Reebok

