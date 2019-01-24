Victoria Beckham Couldn’t Find Workout Pieces She Wanted — So She Designed Her Own

When Victoria Beckham wants something, she gets it. Or she makes it.

Such was the case for her debut collection with Reebok — a lineup of apparel, footwear and accessories that marries the designer’s minimalistic style with added functionality.

Famously known for her hardcore fitness regimen, Beckham said ahead of yesterday’s press preview for the new line, “It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time, but I wanted to make sure that the sportswear was technical, as well … Working out is a huge part of my life, so I’ve worn sportswear from every brand out there, but I’ve only just found what I really want, which is what I’ve done with Reebok.”

Looks from Victoria Beckham’s spring ’19 collection with Reebok. CREDIT: Reebok

The performance-streetwear selections include sweatshirts and matching sweatpants, sports bras and leggings, backpacks, hats and socks.

The hero item, however, is the sneaker. Beckham and Reebok’s socklike trainers come in two iterations: a black-based pair with orange and white detailing, complete with a classic camel upper, and another in a more retro solar orange.

Although Beckham herself isn’t new to designing footwear — her namesake luxury label includes shoes — she explained that creating a performance sneaker was a much different undertaking than, for instance, producing her very recognizable leather pin pumps.

“You need technicians to create a trainer,” she said. “When fashion brands try to do that, it’s never the same because it’s a very technical thing. So the fact that I could tap into the technicians at Reebok and work with the innovations team, that was really, really exciting for me. I didn’t just want a trainer that looked good; I wanted it to function. And no one knows that better than Reebok.”

The 44-year-old talent — who is parent to four children: Brooklyn, 19; Romeo James, 16; Cruz, 13; and Harper Seven, 7 — also shared that her kids approve of her partnership with the sportswear giant. “They love the collection,” she said. “It was a big compliment when Cruz said, ‘Mom, I really want those trainers.’ I was like, ‘OK, they must be really cool then.’ They have a good sense of style.”

With a number of pieces already sold out (including one of her favorite pieces: an oversize turtleneck), Beckham said that she has already signed off on the next two collections. Two pairs of low-top sneakers — remakes of the ’90s Bolton design — are also joining the first installation on March 1.

“There’s not one single piece in this collection that I wouldn’t wear myself,” she said.

