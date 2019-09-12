Vivienne Westwood Puts Her Edgy Spin on Classic Vans Styles

Vans has found a new design partner — edgy Brit designer Vivienne Westwood.

Westwood is putting her unique spin on a series of classic Vans’ styles using her archive prints and graphics under the Vans x Vivienne Westwood Anglomania collection. Included in the offering is the Sk8-Hi, Sk8-Hi Platform, Checkerboard Slip-on, Style #53, Old Skool and Authentic.

The Sk8-Hi uses embossed markings of a handwritten letter set from Southern California to Westwood’s flagship boutique in London. It features a natural vegetable dyed tan leather, printed postage stamp listing the collaboration’s launch date and a leather-bound outsole.

The Authentic style showcases the Vivienne Westwood orb and lightning bolt print from the designer’s collection of house prints.

Vans x Vivienne Westwood Authentic style Orb and Lightening Bolt print. CREDIT: Vans

The Sk8-Hi Platform takes inspiration from Westwood’s Pirate boot, first presented in 1981 as part of her legendary Pirate collection, using a tan buckled strap.

Vans x Vivenne Westwood Pirate boot. CREDIT: Vans

The Checkerboard pattern is layered with Westwood’s Destroy graphic, brand signatures that both debuted in 1977.

Vans x Vivienne Westwood Checkerboard Slip-on. CREDIT: Vans

The line is set to debut on Sept. 20 in select Vans stores and Vivienne Westwood locations around the world and online at Vans and Vivenne Westwood.

The collaboration is not the first time the designer has stepped into the world of sneakers. In April, she hooked up with Asics, reworking styles from both Asics and Asics Tiger, with new releases set to drop through the year.

Westwood began designing in 1971. By the end of the decade, she was a symbol of avant-garde British design. She presented her first runway show in London in 1981, then turning her attention to traditional Savile Row tailoring techniques.

