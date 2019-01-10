Vans Wants to Get You Outside With These Plush Cushioned Sneakers

In hopes to encourage more outdoor exploration in the New Year, Vans has revamped its acclaimed UltraRange collection of comfortable and versatile shoes.

Specifically, Vans introduced new colorways of its UltraRange 3D style, which are out now via Vans.com. The sneakers retail for $95 and are available in unisex sizing.

The Vans UltraRange 3D in the lead winter black and gum colorway. CREDIT: Vans

The UltraRange 3D features the brand’s plush UltraCush Lite midsole, which is also designed with support around and below the foot in mind. In addition to the midsole innovation, the sneakers are equipped with UltraCush Lite foam and Vans’ signature waffle rubber outsole, paired to ensure its soft ride lasts longer.

A look from above the Vans UltraRange 3D. CREDIT: Vans

A detail shot of the Vans UltraRange 3D. CREDIT: Vans

New colorways are ushered in by the winter season’s lead look: a predominantly black shoe with gum details. Other iterations include a black and blue style with white accents and checkerboard pattern details, a mostly gray version with black accents and a triple-black model.

Vans UltraRange 3D CREDIT: Vans

After introducing its broad UltraRange lineup in May 2017, Vans debuted the UltraRange 3D style in August 2018.

Want more?

Vans Just Released More of Its Comfy UltraRange Sneakers

Vans Donates Thousands of Shoes & Apparel to Camp Fire Victims

Vans Overtakes Nike as the Fastest-Growing Brand Among Female Teens, Says Study