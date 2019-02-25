Vans Gets Groovy With New Retro-Style Tie-Dye Sneakers

While tie-dye has been a prominent pattern in the fashion world for decades now, shows in Milan, New York and London have shown that the multicolor style is on the rise again. Vans continues the hippie-style moment for a three-piece offering of tie-dye-printed Eras.

Green sneakers from Vans’ new Tie-Dye capsule collection. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The collection features three of Vans’ classic skate shoes with each panel coated in shades of green, red and yellow with black accents.

The sneakers also offer white eyelets and black laces and a black binding stripe along the tongue.

Yellow sneakers from Vans’ new Tie-Dye capsule collection. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Red sneakers from Vans’ new Tie-Dye capsule collection. CREDIT: Shutterstocl

The brand debuted tie-dye-printed uppers in the late ‘70s, and now 40 years later, it’s bringing back the style. The Vans Tie Dye pack will be available to shop in Vans stores and online at Vans.com/classics in March.

This look isn’t the only form of nostalgia Vans fans are embracing. The SoCal brand recently released Vans x Led Zeppelin kicks to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Zeppelin’s debut self-titled album, which was released in 1969.

The Led Zeppelin capsule is a limited-edition four-piece collection that features two pairs of sneakers, a long-sleeve T-shirt and a trucker hat.

