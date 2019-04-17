Vans Launches Delicious Collab With This Gourmet Fried Chicken and Waffles Restaurant

Vans’ latest collaboration is one you might not have seen coming. The iconic VF Corp.-owned label has joined forces on a collection dubbed “Off the Waffles” with the popular restaurant known for its gourmet fried chicken and waffles, Sweet Chick.

Come Saturday, two classic sneaker styles inspired by the upscale comfort food eatery will be available for purchase exclusively at Footlocker.com. Vans and Sweet Chick teamed up to create an Era silhouette as well as a version of the classic Slip-On. Each shoe features the addresses of Sweet Chick’s New York and Los Angeles locations.

Vans x Sweet Chick Era. CREDIT: Vans

The Era also comes with white laces reading “Sweet Chick Life” in black lettering. Additionally, both styles, which retail for $65, include waffle patterns on the canvas upper, Sweet Chick branding on the heel and turquoise detailing on the midsole.

Vans x Sweet Chick slip-on. CREDIT: Vans

There will be an early release of the collab at a Foot Locker NYC pop-up shop located at 176 Ludlow Street tomorrow through Sunday.

Want more?

Vans Overtakes Nike as the Fastest-Growing Brand Among Female Teens, Says Study

Hailey Bieber Goes Jewelry Shopping in a Luxe Double-Denim Look Complete With Classic Vans

Survey: Vans Is Gaining Ground With Teens as Adidas Falls Behind