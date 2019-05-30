Vans Gives Its Iconic Styles a Trendy Twist With Stacked Soles for Fall

The three sneakers in the Vans Stacked collection.

Vans is offering a trend-forward twist on two of its classic silhouettes: the Era and the Sk8-Hi.

For fall, the lifestyle brand has reimagined the styles as part of its Stacked collection with oversized features and layers, using platform bumpers, an exaggerated outsole and translucent foxing tape to get the effect.

The three-piece collection features two fresh takes on the Era, with a white/checkerboard colorway and a multicolored palette. Vans has decked out the first colorway with an oversized checkerboard heel bumper beneath a see-through outsole and a stacked gum bumper. The second has a pink and translucent sea green outsole with a party-ready confetti bumper and a dual-tone purple and black upper.

Vans’ latest take on the Sk8-Hi features a two-tone purple and black upper with a teal side stripe. The high-top is finished with translucent teal tape on top of the platform sole. It boasts a layered gum rubber and a confetti glitter toe bumper, with a pink heel adding an extra bit of color.

All three sneakers come finished with Vans Wafflesaw, a modern interpretation of the vulcanized outsole for which Vans is known.

Fans can shop the sneakers in June. The Era is priced at $70, while the Sk8-Hi costs $80. The shoes will be available for purchase in Vans retail stores as well as on Vans.com.

