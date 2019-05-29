Meet One of Instagram’s Most Famous Sneaker Collectors

When it comes to Vans sneakers, there’s no topping Henry Davies’ collection.

The London-based sneaker collector, who goes by @Pillowheat, has more than 51,000 followers on Instagram. On the photo-sharing platform, he shares images of various Vans styles — as he has more than 5,000 Vans items (including 700-plus sneakers) in his collection.

Henry Davies with some of his collection. CREDIT: James North/Courtesy

His fascination with kicks began from a young age, Davies told FN.

“Shoes have just always had a place in my heart. And I’ve been obsessed from a very young age,” he said. “The first pair of sneakers I got, a significant one I can remember, were a pair of Nike Air Span in 1988 or 1989, which I bought in Malaysia in the airport. They were in my possession for about half an hour and they were stolen. That’s kind of an interesting story, and maybe what led to the obsession. I was scarred by that.”

Vans’ style #26. CREDIT: Pillowheat

Davies’ most expensive sneaker sale tapped out at 3,000 pounds, but he says the most he’s personally shelled out on sneakers is about 750-1,000 pounds. Most items go for about half or third of that, he revealed.

“It’s not like some brands where shoes sell regularly in the thousands because it’s rooted in skateboarding. It’s kind of in the grassroots and not really in fashion,” Davies said.

Vans’ style #44. CREDIT: Pillowheat

His personal favorite pair of sneakers? The Vans style 95, a two-tone red and blue canvas shoe from the ’70s. “For me, this is the one that really revolutionized the brand and its culture, in a way,” Davies explained.

Vans’ style #95. CREDIT: Pillowheat

Items are up for sale on Davies’ website, Pillowheat.com. London-bound sneakerheads can check out the wares at the Vans store on Carnaby Street. The collection can also be viewed by request on Instagram.

