Vans Gives This ’90s Sneaker a Modern Update With So Much Glitter

Vans is bringing back a ’90s favorite — but with a modern, party-worthy twist.

The California-based company is rereleasing for fall ’19 the Sid NI model, inspired by the Sid, a 1995 skate silhouette. The sneaker’s original construction has been updated in fun glittery colorways on a platform outsole.

The Vans Sid NI “Princess Blue” sneaker. CREDIT: Vans

Vans designers gave the vintage flying V-logo an overhaul, adding an oversized embroidery design with stripe detailing. It comes in two colorways: princess blue and black. Both shoes come complete with a tonal canvas tongue and silver grommet detailing.

In addition to the new design elements, Vans updated the shoes to make them more comfortable. The latest version of the Sid NI features an Ultra-Cush drop-in sockliner to improve comfortability for the wearer.

The Vans Sid NI “Black” sneaker. CREDIT: Vans

The footwear giant sent “Harry Potter” enthusiasts in a frenzy this year when it announced a collaboration with the popular film franchise. While Vans initially gave out only limited information about the release, it later revealed that it has a shoe inspired by each of the four Hogwarts houses. The Costa Mesa, Calif.-based brand has frequent collaborations, including ones with David Bowie and Led Zeppelin out this year.

Fans hoping to cop the revamped Sid NI sneakers can get them in June at select Vans retail locations and on Vans.com.

