Vans Makes Waves With a Killer Shark Week Shoe Collaboration

Vans is making a splash this summer with its new Shark Week-themed apparel and footwear line. The killer collection is inspired by Discovery Channel’s annual week-long TV programs that highlights the much-feared underwater predator.
The shoes release on Monday in Vans stores as well as Footlocker, Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters and other specialty retailers for $28-$75. A portion of the proceeds will also benefit Oceana, an international charitable organization dedicated to protecting and restoring the world’s oceans on a global scale. The charity conducts science-based policy campaigns to protect the large resource that is the ocean.
The line comes in children’s sizes, however Vans will also offer a few adult editions. The Costa Mesa, Calif.-based label designed some styles with shark prints and ocean-blue hues.
Discover Channel launches Shark Week on July 28 through Aug. 4.
The collaboration comes after the lifestyle label released a collection honoring the late artist Frida Kahlo last Tuesday.
