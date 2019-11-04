Sign up for our newsletter today!

Vans Is Saving the Planet With Its World Map Capsule Collection

By Victor Deng
Save Our Planet Vans Era, shoes
The "Save Our Planet" Vans Era.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Vans is highlighting the preservation of the environment in a new capsule collection.

The skatewear brand’s “Save Our Planet” range is comprised of two colorways of the Era, UltraRange Rapidweld, Sk8-Hi Reissue, Slide-On styles as well as companion apparel pieces.

Each footwear option is decorated with graphic prints of the world map on the upper. “Save Our Planet” is seen printed in a graffiti-inspired font joined by peace symbols wrapping around the midsole.

The line is available for purchase now on Vans.com and at select Vans retailers with prices ranging from $30 to $140.

With the launch of this collection, Vans will donate up to $200,000 of its proceeds to Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii, which is a non-profit organization that’s devoted to protecting Hawaii’s coastlines.

In related news, Vans has teamed up with streetwear brand Rhude to drop a vintage-inspired Bold NI sneaker also releasing this month.

