Vans Is Saving the Planet With Its World Map Capsule Collection

Vans is highlighting the preservation of the environment in a new capsule collection.

The skatewear brand’s “Save Our Planet” range is comprised of two colorways of the Era, UltraRange Rapidweld, Sk8-Hi Reissue, Slide-On styles as well as companion apparel pieces.

Each footwear option is decorated with graphic prints of the world map on the upper. “Save Our Planet” is seen printed in a graffiti-inspired font joined by peace symbols wrapping around the midsole.

The line is available for purchase now on Vans.com and at select Vans retailers with prices ranging from $30 to $140.

With the launch of this collection, Vans will donate up to $200,000 of its proceeds to Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii, which is a non-profit organization that’s devoted to protecting Hawaii’s coastlines.

The “Save Our Planet” Vans Era. CREDIT: Vans

The “Save Our Planet” Vans UltraRange Rapidweld. CREDIT: Vans

The “Save Our Planet” Vans Sk8-Hi. CREDIT: Vans

The “Save Our Planet” Vans Sk8-Hi. CREDIT: Vans

The “Save Our Planet” Vans Slide-On. CREDIT: Vans

In related news, Vans has teamed up with streetwear brand Rhude to drop a vintage-inspired Bold NI sneaker also releasing this month.

