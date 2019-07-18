Vans and Opening Ceremony Debut Transparent Neon Sneakers for Your Next Pool Party

Vans and Opening Ceremony have tackled a lot of creative territory during their longstanding partnership.

There have been sparkles and florals, a Shanghai theme and a cozy winter look — not to mention this season’s omnipresent neon trend. But for their latest collection, they’re giving us a true summer vibe with a set of see-through sneakers.

The Transparent Pack consists of a new version of Vans’ Classic Slip-on sneaker silhouette, made with a PVC upper and matching rubber sole. The look comes in four different colorways: black, white, bright pink and neon green. Pair the lightweight shoes with colorful contrasting socks for a daring combo.

Styles from the Vans x Opening Ceremony Transparent Pack. CREDIT: Opening Ceremony

Transparent shoes have been a consistently popular look this season among trendsetters such as Olivia Culpo and Priyanka Chopra. Although, most often, the look is seen in sexy clear heeled versions that help to elongate the legs and, from a distance, seem to defy the laws of gravity.

But as ’90s nostalgia continues to sweep the fashion market, Vans and Opening Ceremony have found a new interpretation of the trend that incorporates retro neon pops of color. And with its waterproof construction, the shoes make a great addition to any beach or poolside wardrobe.

Priced at $70 each, the Vans x Opening Ceremony Transparent sneakers go on sale July 19 at Opening Ceremony stores and on openingceremony.com.

The Vans x Opening Ceremony Transparent Pack comes in four colorways. CREDIT: Opening Ceremony

The new Vans x Opening Ceremony sneakers feature a transparent PVC upper. CREDIT: Opening Ceremony

Check out FN’s how-to video on keeping your summer sneakers fresh and clean: