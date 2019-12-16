Vans Pays Homage to Its Skate Shop Roots With Mismatched Sneakers

Vans is harkening back to its early days with a new capsule, the Mismatch Pack.
When Vans first began, skateboarders from Dog Town, Calif., could pop into the family-owned store and replace a broken shoe with a new one in any colorway of their choosing — which resulted in creative mix and match pairs. The new capsule offers a contemporary interpretation on mix and match, applied to three sneaker silhouettes: the Era, the Style 36 and the Slip-On.
The shoes feature a seasonably appropriate mix of colors and patterns, including bold hues and trending prints.
The most out-there of the silhouettes is the Era. The classic skate shoe, which has been around since 1976, boasts a padded collar, a waffle outsole and a two-tone upper. One Mismatch Era comes in baby blue and zebra, while the other is camo with blue laces.
The Slip-On offers the most subdued take on the trend, with one shoe in black and the other camo-print. Meanwhile, the Style 36 features opposing laces and Side Stripes, with a mix of zebra, camo, baby blue and black.
The Vans Mismatch Pack is available to shop now on Vans.com and in select Vans stores. On Vans’ website, the Style 36 retails for $65 and the Era is $60. The Slip-On can be purchased only in-store.
