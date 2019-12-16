Vans Pays Homage to Its Skate Shop Roots With Mismatched Sneakers

Vans is harkening back to its early days with a new capsule, the Mismatch Pack.

When Vans first began, skateboarders from Dog Town, Calif., could pop into the family-owned store and replace a broken shoe with a new one in any colorway of their choosing — which resulted in creative mix and match pairs. The new capsule offers a contemporary interpretation on mix and match, applied to three sneaker silhouettes: the Era, the Style 36 and the Slip-On.

Vans Mismatch Slip-On CREDIT: Vans

The shoes feature a seasonably appropriate mix of colors and patterns, including bold hues and trending prints.

The most out-there of the silhouettes is the Era. The classic skate shoe, which has been around since 1976, boasts a padded collar, a waffle outsole and a two-tone upper. One Mismatch Era comes in baby blue and zebra, while the other is camo with blue laces.

Vans Mismatch Era sneakers. CREDIT: Vans

The Slip-On offers the most subdued take on the trend, with one shoe in black and the other camo-print. Meanwhile, the Style 36 features opposing laces and Side Stripes, with a mix of zebra, camo, baby blue and black.

Vans Mismatch Style 36 CREDIT: Vans

The Vans Mismatch Pack is available to shop now on Vans.com and in select Vans stores. On Vans’ website, the Style 36 retails for $65 and the Era is $60. The Slip-On can be purchased only in-store.

