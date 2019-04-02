Vans and Pro Skateboarder Lizzie Armanto Have a Vibrant Lavender Collection

Vans’ latest collaboration is all about lavender.

The lifestyle company has teamed up with professional skateboarder Lizzie Armanto on a fun collection of lavender sneakers and apparel — just in time for spring.

With respect to footwear, the Lizzie Armanto x Vans collection offers purple updates to two classic styles: the Slip-On Pro ($65) and the Sk8-Hi Pro ($75). Both sneakers have Armanto’s initials embroidered on the heel, with good fortune detailed on the sole.

Vans x Lizzie Armanto Slip-On Pro CREDIT: Vans

The Sk8-Hi Pro features floral detailing on the eyelet, designed specifically for Armanto. Both shoes are optimized for performance, with supportive cushioned sockliners and sturdy rubber soles. They feature reflective checkered detailing on the soles, ideal for nights spent on the loop.

Vans x Lizzie Armanto Sk8-Hi Pro CREDIT: Vans

As for apparel, T-shirts, a hoodie and a checked bodysuit make up the offerings. The collection is designed with movability in mind, making use of breathable materials and relaxed fits. The lavender colorway offers a fun feminine touch perfect for the warmer weather ahead.

Lizzie Armanto shows off items from her new Vans collab. CREDIT: Vans

Armanto has been signed to Vans since 2014. In 2018, the Santa Monica, Calif., resident was the first woman to complete Tony Hawk’s infamous 360-degree loop. At that time, only about 15 people had done so.

Items from the collection are under $100, ranging in price from $28 for a baseball cap to $75 for the Sk8-Hi Pro. The full range is available to shop now on Vans.com and in stores.

