Rock Out in Vans x Led Zeppelin’s 50th Anniversary Album Sneakers

Vans and Led Zeppelin are both iconic in their own ways, so it feels only natural that the two would team up.

The California shoe company and the English rock band, known for hits like “Stairway to Heaven” and “Whole Lotta Love,” announced today that they have partnered to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Zeppelin’s debut self-titled album, which was released in 1969. The limited-edition four-piece capsule collection features two sneakers as well as a long-sleeve T-shirt and an adjustable trucker hat.

Vans x Led Zeppelin Sk8-Hi CREDIT: Aimerito Inc

The Zeppelin Sk8-Hi comes with a black suede and canvas upper that showcases the album’s artwork printed on the quarter panel. The shoe is complete with a black leather side stripe, black laces and red branding. Additionally, each of the band member’s symbols is woven into the label on the internal tongue.

A close-up look at Led Zeppelin branding on the Sk8-Hi. CREDIT: Aimerito Photography

Meanwhile, the Era silhouette boasts a black leather construction with the band member’s symbols arranged across the upper in white.

Vans x Led Zeppelin Era CREDIT: Aimerito Inc

A closer look at the Era featuring the band member’s individual symbols arranged across a premium leather construction. CREDIT: Aimerito Photography

The Vans x Led Zeppelin collection will be available for a limited time in select Vans retail stores, wholesale locations and online at Vans.com and Store.ledzeppelin.com starting Feb. 22.

Want more?

