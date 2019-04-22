Sign up for our newsletter today!

Vans Teases a Harry Potter Shoe and Apparel Collection — and It Promises to Be Magical

By Ella Chochrek
Daniel Radcliff Who Plays Harry Potter is Seen Arriving to the World Premiere of 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' at Radio City Music Hall in New York City Sunday 23 May 2004Usa New York Harry Potter World Premier - May 2004
"Harry Potter" actor Daniel Radcliff.
Vans took to Instagram to tease a new “Harry Potter”-themed range — and the brand sent fans of the boy wizard into a frenzy.

For now, the skatewear brand has provided limited information on the collection, which will include footwear, apparel and accessories made with the film franchise in mind. Both women’s and men’s sized items will be available. Product shots, pricing and a release date are still forthcoming.

Swirl patterns themed after the four “Harry Potter” houses — Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff — are used on the Vans.com/harrypotter page. This could provide a clue to the patterns that will be used on items in the range.

Something magical coming soon: vans.com/harrypotter

Vans is not the first brand to develop shoes inspired by J.K. Rowling’s best-selling series.

In February, BBC International expanded its existing Warner Brothers partnership to include girls’ shoes — slippers, boots and sneakers — that bring the wizarding world to life.

As for Vans, the brand has a long history of creating shoes and apparel inspired by pop culture. The brand often celebrates music (recent shoe collections have paid homage to the late “Space Oddity” singer David Bowie and to ’70s rock band Pink Floyd, which rang in its 50th anniversary this year).

