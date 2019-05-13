There’s a Vans x Harry Potter Shoe for Each of the Four Hogwarts Houses

Vans’ highly anticipated Harry Potter collection is almost here.

Last month, FN reported the upcoming release of the collaborative collection, with most details kept under wraps. Now the sneaker brand has announced the soon-to-debut capsule of four exclusive shoes featuring colorways based on the houses from the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Shoppers will be able to choose among a Sk8-Hi for Gryffindor, an Era for Slytherin, Authentic for Ravenclaw and the Classic Slip-On for Hufflepuff.

Taking to Instagram today, Vans promoted the upcoming collab with a post captioned, “Where will the hat sort you?” Additional shoe styles are expected to drop along with a selection of men’s and women’s apparel and accessories. (Pricing and release information are forthcoming.)

The Gryffindor Sk8-Hi comes with a lion crest as well as red and gold stripes indicative of the house’s colors. The Slytherin Era boasts an appropriate green and black faux snakeskin upper.

Ravenclaw’s Authentic is adorned in a blue checkerboard design and a crest-branded tongue, while the Hufflepuff Slip-On shows off a black suede upper with the house’s name and crest emblazoned on the front.

Although J.K. Rowling’s best-selling books hit shelves more than two decades ago, Harry Potter’s storyline is still hugely popular, so it’s no surprise Vans is joining forces with Warner Brothers on the themed collection.

The California-based brand has also embarked on myriad collabs over the years, including David Bowie and Led Zeppelin collections in 2019 alone. Sign up for updates on Vans’ Harry Potter page.

