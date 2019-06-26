Vans Honors Frida Kahlo With a Shoe Collection Featuring Her Iconic Artwork

Vault by Vans is launching a new line in honor of late Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, who was best known for her self-portraits and works inspired by Mexico. The collaboration is a meticulous curation of Kahlo’s paintings printed onto Vans classic silhouettes, available June 29 at select Vault by Vans retailers.

Frida Kahlo x Vans collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The shoes will be sold in LX form, meaning they will be finished with premium materials. The line includes a revamped version of the three most popular Vans styles: an OG S8-Hi LX, which features Frida’s self-portrait alongside a dark green toe cap.

Frida Kahlo x Vans collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Frida Kahlo x Vans collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The OG Authentic LX is reimagined as Kahlo’s still life art, featuring her watermelon print. The OG Slip-On LX will celebrate Kahlo’s famed 1940 painting, “Self Portrait With Thorn Necklace and Hummingbird.” The top of the shoe will include a print of Frieda wearing a thorn necklace with a humming bird dangling from it.

All of the sneakers incorporate a vulcanized sole and crushed leather-cushioned heel liner.

The celebrated artist employed folk-art style in her work that explored questions of identity, post colonialism, gender, class and race in Mexican society.

Want More?

Vans Celebrates LGBTQ Pride Month With ‘The Love Pack’ Shoe Collection

Vans Gives Its Iconic Styles a Trendy Twist With Stacked Soles for Fall

Vans Gives This ’90s Sneaker a Modern Update With So Much Glitter