Vote for Teen Art Students’ Creative Sneaker Designs in Vans’ Custom Culture Competition

Vans is asking for your vote. Today through May 3, the company is inviting the public to cast their vote in the 10th annual Vans Custom Culture art competition.

The competition helps inspire high school students to embrace their creativity through art and design. At the same time, Vans is hoping to bring attention to diminishing arts education budgets around the country.

Among the 500 qualifying schools, Vans chose 50 semi-finalists based on design, craftsmanship and overall execution to continue to the next competition phase. Each school designed two pairs of Vans shoes around themes representing “Local Flavor” and “Off the Wall.”

Each school also submitted an impact document to further explain how the monetary donation would benefit their school’s art program and community.

Sneaker entry from Saint Ignatius High School, Saint Ignatius, Mont. CREDIT: Vans

Voting is taking place on Customculture.com, and will help determine the top five finalists who will continue on and have a chance to win the grand prize of $75,000 toward their high school art program. The four runner-up schools will receive a limited-edition gift from Vans and a $10,000 donation to their art programs.

Over the last decade, the competition has inspired more than 12,000 students, while Vans has donated over $1 million to support art education.

The program is supported by partners including Journeys, American for the Arts and Yoobi.

To further help spread awareness for art education, a number of celebrities, influencers, musicians and artists elect to be ambassadors for the program each year and include Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, Rebekah Steen of Goldfish Kiss and Zooey Miyoshi of Zooey in the City.

