Vans Infuses Comfort Tech in These Ocean-Inspired Sneakers That Come With Collapsible Heels

Following the release of Vans’ newest footwear innovation, ComfyCush, last week, they’re coming back for more. The brand announced this week that it is implementing the technology into the new ComfyCush Zushi SF.

The new Vans ComfyCush Zushi SF. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The ComfyCush Zushi SF takes a classic Vans silhouette and infuses it with a new level of comfort. The surf collection sneaker is ocean-inspired with its true blue and white dual tones.

The style retails for $75 and is available at Vans.com. Other colorways include black and white as well as a camo and black combination.

The shoe features an upgraded one-piece deconstructed upper, a stretchier and lightweight outsole and added arch support. One of the biggest features of the shoe is its collapsible heel, which simplifies taking them on and off.

The new Vans ComfyCush Zushi SF. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The sole of the ComfyCush Zushi SF has added vent holes and a ComfyCush outsole to make it feel like an effortless and cool wear.

The new technology is made up of a co-molded construction of foam and rubber that allows for optimal comfortability in combination with ultimate grip.

The new Vans ComfyCush Zushi SF. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The brand recently experienced a boost in social media buzz with netizens testing the theory that Vans shoes always land right side up. The footwear experiment continued to gain traction on Twitter, with more users whipping out their own pairs of Vans to prove the phenomena.

