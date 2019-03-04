Why Everyone Is Throwing Their Vans Shoes Up in the Air on Social Media

A theory that Vans shoes always land right side up has gone viral.

The latest social media challenge was launched when Twitter user @Ibelievthehype set out to prove the hypothesis, sharing a video with the caption “Did you know it doesn’t matter how you throw your Vans they will land facing up.” In the clip, the lace-up sneakers were seen flipping in the air and surprisingly hitting the floor flat on their soles.

Did you know it doesn’t matter how you throw your vans they will land facing up pic.twitter.com/nKVJCncW4H — lana m!sses tøp (@Ibelievthehype) March 2, 2019

The footwear experiment continued to gain traction on Twitter, with more users whipping out their own pairs of Vans to prove the phenomena. Individually or in pairs, they were chucked across the room — and in one instance, tossed from a second floor.

In some videos, it appeared that the sneakers fell on their side — only to stun users when they ultimately landed lace-side-up.

I learned today that no matter how you throw your vans they always land right side up… pic.twitter.com/1um0UXpbxW — Bryce🧼 (@BryceMckenney1) March 3, 2019

I did the vans thing lol my van fricken twirled before landing! pic.twitter.com/z926445lxT — Iris 💗 (@iris_adi) March 4, 2019

Although a majority of the posted clips showed the shoes sticking their landing, some users attempted to debunk the theory, and others were disappointed that their Vans failed the challenge.

My Vans didn’t both land face up?! pic.twitter.com/jIbU9IKBax — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) March 4, 2019

One Twitter user speculated that the skate shoes were designed to land upright, while another claimed the Vans shoes that didn’t touch the ground face-up were fake.

“This is devastating news and I deserve a refund,” user @JBarrera117 joked.

Just found out my vans are fake. This is devastating news and I deserve a refund pic.twitter.com/jCtYic0PDe — Jordan🦝 (@JBarrera117) March 4, 2019

Vans did not immediately respond to FN’s request for comment.

