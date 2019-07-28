More Undercover x Nike Daybreak Sneakers Are Dropping Soon

Nike has teamed up once again with Japanese streetwear label Undercover for a collaboration fashion-focused sneaker fanatics are sure to love.

Three colorways of the Undercover remixed Nike Daybreak silhouette, a running look from the 1980s, arrive Aug. 1, including one for men and a pair for women. The sneakers all retail for $160.

For men, the Swoosh and the Jun Takahashi-led brand will deliver the “Bright Citron” look. The sneakers are executed in the bold bright citron hue as well as gray and black. The eye-catching uppers sit atop speckled midsoles and black outsoles.

Undercover x Nike Daybreak “Bright Citron” CREDIT: Nike

The women’s look consist of the “University Red” and “Obsidian” iterations. Nike’s bold university red hue dominates the upper of one look, which is paired with sections executed in white and black. The “Obsidian” style is more subdued, boasting the color alongside yellow and white hits. Both shoes also boast speckled midsoles.

Undercover x Nike Daybreak “University Red” CREDIT: Nike

Undercover x Nike Daybreak “Obsidian” CREDIT: Nike

The three new Undercover x Nike Daybreak colorways can be picked up via the SNKRS app starting at 10 a.m. ET.

Watch FN’s tips on how to clean your sneakers.

Want more?

Is Another Undefeated x Nike Air Max 90s Collection Releasing Soon?

Two New Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Lows Rumored for April 2020

Nike Reveals Its Newest Cushioning Innovation — and It’s Made With Beads