Under Armour Unveils Exclusive Sneakers for NCAA March Madness

With the NCAA Division 1 March Madness basketball tournament officially tipping off tonight, Under Armour is equipping the players of its sponsored schools with a selection of championship-caliber footwear.

Known as the “Unleash Chaos” pack, the duo of player exclusive sneakers will include the special-edition versions of the UA Curry 3Zero II Mid and the UA Anatomix Spawn worn by a UA record of 29 teams: 17 men’s and 12 women’s. Both models boast contrasting black and white-based colorways with striking gold accents found throughout the entirety of the kicks.

The white and gold version of the Under Armour Curry 3Zero II Mid “Unleash Chaos.” CREDIT: Under Armour

The black and gold version of the Under Armour Curry 3Zero II Mid “Unleash Chaos.” CREDIT: Under Armour

For the men’s style, the schools include Auburn, Bradley, Cincinnati, Colgate, Gardner-Webb, Georgia State, Maryland, New Mexico State, Northeastern, Old Dominion, St. Mary’s, Seton Hall, St. Johns, Temple, Texas Tech, Wisconsin and Yale. The women’s teams include Auburn, Fordham, Maryland, New Mexico State, Notre Dame, Robert Morris, South Carolina, South Dakota State, Southern University, Towson, University of California, Berkeley and University of California, Los Angeles.

Along with the footwear, Under Armour is providing each institution with special “Unleash Chaos” shooting shirts as a reminder to the players that this is their opportunity to seize the moment and create history.

While most of the collection is limited to just the players and facility members of the aforementioned schools, the black and gold iteration of the UA Anatomix Spawn Low is available for purchase now on UA.com, at Under Armour Brand Houses and select retail partners worldwide. Retail pricing is set at $110.

The black and gold version of the Under Armour Anatomix Spawn “Unleash Chaos.” CREDIT: Under Armour

To buy: UA Anatomix Spawn “Unleash” Chaos, $110, underarmour.com.

