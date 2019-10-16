Under Armour & Virgin Galactic Debut Space Suit With Boots for Amateur Astronauts

Under Armour’s latest collaboration will take you to infinity and beyond.

The sportswear giant teamed up with spaceflight company Virgin Galactic to create what it calls the “first spacesuit engineered for the masses.” The outfit is designed for passengers to wear on Virgin Galactic’s commercial space line, which is the first of its kind.

Shoes-wise, Under Armour reimagined a traditional space boot, creating something sleeker and with a more athletic look and feel. The shoe features UA Clone adaptive technology for a precise fit, with soft foam cushioning and a lightweight upper.

Under Armour x Virgin Galactic space boots. CREDIT: Under Armour

The boot features a Virgin Galactic flight DNA symbol and logo, with a graphic on the sockliner reading, “We Stand on the Shoulders of Giants.”

“At Under Armour, we pride ourselves on always getting better and leaning into innovation to drive progress for our athletes, but few things can prepare you for a project as challenging and exciting as this one,” said CEO and founder Kevin Plank in a release. “Spaceflight is a unique and demanding regime and requires a different approach. What we’ve engineered utilizing our key technologies will define the future of spacewear and puts us at the forefront of this history-making event.”

The spacesuit is a complement to the shoes, using the same UA Clone technology to create a comfortable fit. The lining of the suit has fabric specifically designed for temperature regulation. UA designed a temperature-controlled, blood flow-regulating base layer to go underneath the suit.

Under Armour x Virgin Galactic spacesuit. CREDIT: Under Armour

Under Armour x Virgin Galactic under layer. CREDIT: Under Armour

“Once functionality and safety was nailed down from a performance perspective, we really wanted to bring the spacesuit to life with signature Under Armour flair and recognition to Virgin Galactic’s noble goals and epic achievements,” said UA principle innovation apparel designer Nick Cienski. “We were able to incorporate the nostalgic elements of the classic spacesuit — not only from past space missions, but also iconic space movies — to redefine the way we think of space apparel moving forward and create something memorable.”

The ankle of the Under Armour x Virgin Galactic space boot. CREDIT: Under Armour

The heel of the Under Armour x Virgin Galactic space boot. CREDIT: Under Armour

The toe of the Under Armour x Virgin Galactic space boot. CREDIT: Under Armour

The outsole of the Under Armour x Virgin Galactic space boot. CREDIT: Under Armour

