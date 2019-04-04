Soccer Star Kelley O’Hara Unveils Under Armour’s New Rush Performance Line That Conserves Energy

Under Armour’s new tech is designed with performance in mind.

The Baltimore-based company unveiled its Rush line — which utilizes infrared technology to conserve athletes’ energy — with a launch yesterday in Los Angeles. The event got star power in the forms of two UA ambassadors: Golden State Warrior Steph Curry and U.S. women’s soccer talent Kelley O’Hara.

The new performance apparel line is designed for improved performance and energy return, making it an ideal choice for athletes on the field or court.

“It just felt so good and right on the field and the gym. It’s not like me to wear tight-fitting clothing when working out, but this just felt responsive and not too restrictive, and that’s everything I look for in training gear,” O’Hara told FN of the new tech. “It’s lined on the inside with material that is responsive to your body’s heat. It’s hard to describe; it’s a feeling thing.”

The soccer star is currently injured and recently was fitted for orthotic shoes, something she hasn’t worn during her gold-medal-winning career. The 30-year-old dished on the pay inequality that exists in her sport.

“The biggest excuse is that the men bring in more money than we do, but actually they don’t; some years we’ve brought in more money than they have,” she said. “Until we actually have U.S. Soccer step up and invest equally, we’re not on an even playing field.”

The sportswear giant also has a spring ’19 collection out with Palm Angels, the skate-inspired luxury label founded by Moncler art director Francesco Ragazzi. The capsule includes pieces designed for recovering athletes and entertainers alike, making use of UA’s tech and Palm Angels’ distinct California-cool vibe.

