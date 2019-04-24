Under Armour’s Mortal Kombat-Inspired Shoes Have Cool, Sub-Zero Details

If you’re a fan of video games and basketball, you’re going to want to get your hands on this new gaming-inspired Under Armor basketball shoe.

The Baltimore-based company teamed up with New York Knicks baller Dennis Smith Jr. to create a custom Anatomix Spawn colorway inspired by the basketball player’s left-hand hesitation move and his favorite Mortal Kombat character’s ability to freeze his opponents.

The UA Anatomix Spawn MK11 Sub-Zero. CREDIT: UA

The shoe, which coincides with the return of the popular video game’s latest installment yesterday, features a navy and blue upper inspired by Sub-Zero’s armored vest, as well as frozen-looking accents and an icy insole with Mortal Kombat’s logo.

“This custom colorway of the UA Anatomix Spawn brings my love for Mortal Kombat and Sub-Zero to life, and I’m excited to share it with players who also share my same gaming passion,” said the point guard.

A look at the UA Anatomix Spawn MK11 Sub-Zero’s icy insole. CREDIT: UA

The UA Anatomix Spawn MK11 Sub-Zero will release in limited quantities Friday on Underarmour.com. Additionally, Under Armour and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment will host a special pop-up event for fans at sneaker retailer Bait in Los Angeles today at 7 p.m. PT.

Want more?

Nike vs. Under Armour: Which Brand Is Resonating With Affluent Male Shoppers?