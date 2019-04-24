Sign up for our newsletter today!

Under Armour’s Mortal Kombat-Inspired Shoes Have Cool, Sub-Zero Details

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
UA Anatomix Spawn MK11 Sub-Zero
UA Anatomix Spawn MK11 Sub-Zero
CREDIT: UA

If you’re a fan of video games and basketball, you’re going to want to get your hands on this new gaming-inspired Under Armor basketball shoe.

The Baltimore-based company teamed up with New York Knicks baller Dennis Smith Jr. to create a custom Anatomix Spawn colorway inspired by the basketball player’s left-hand hesitation move and his favorite Mortal Kombat character’s ability to freeze his opponents.

UA Anatomix Spawn MK11 Sub-Zero
The UA Anatomix Spawn MK11 Sub-Zero.
CREDIT: UA

The shoe, which coincides with the return of the popular video game’s latest installment yesterday, features a navy and blue upper inspired by Sub-Zero’s armored vest, as well as frozen-looking accents and an icy insole with Mortal Kombat’s logo.

Related

Another Top Executive Departs Under Armour

Tiger Woods Is Back -- But Golf Probably Isn't

Steph Curry Sets NBA Playoff Record for Most Three-Pointers

“This custom colorway of the UA Anatomix Spawn brings my love for Mortal Kombat and Sub-Zero to life, and I’m excited to share it with players who also share my same gaming passion,” said the point guard.

UA Anatomix Spawn MK11 Sub-Zero
A look at the UA Anatomix Spawn MK11 Sub-Zero’s icy insole.
CREDIT: UA

The UA Anatomix Spawn MK11 Sub-Zero will release in limited quantities Friday on Underarmour.com. Additionally, Under Armour and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment will host a special pop-up event for fans at sneaker retailer Bait in Los Angeles today at 7 p.m. PT.

Want more?

Nike vs. Under Armour: Which Brand Is Resonating With Affluent Male Shoppers?

Under Armour Gifts its Remaining March Madness Teams Special Curry 6 Shoes

Soccer Star Kelley O’Hara Unveils Under Armour’s New Rush Performance Line That Conserves Energy

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad