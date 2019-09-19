Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson & Under Armour Unveil ‘Iron Will’ Project Rock Collection

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s fall Under Armour collection is here — and it’s inspired by his personal gym, Iron Paradise.

The “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” actor is known for his physical fitness, a result of pushing himself to the physical limits in the gym. This motivation is encompassed in the title of the collection: “Iron Will.”

“Each Project Rock collection represents much more than trying to deliver the best training gear possible for the consumers. It’s me sharing my life and what pushes and drives me daily,” Johnson said in a statement. “Iron Will takes time. No one gets it on the first effort — that’s not how it works. But over time, experience, pain and gains, that Iron Will is sharpened in all of us. So I walk in, turn the music up, chalk up, shut up, and get to work.”

While the Project Rock partnership has been ongoing since 2016, the fall collection marks a couple firsts for the brand.

For one, Johnson and UA debuted their first-ever kids’ collection, with youth sizing for both apparel and the Project Rock 2 trainer. Two young athletes, an 8-year-old football star and an 11-year-old boxer, were tapped to star in the campaign.

The 11-year-old boxer who stars in the Project Rock fall campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

Lindsey Vonn, the retired ski champion, also stars in the ad. Vonn signed on as Project Rock’s first female ambassador in March.

Lindsey Vonn works out in Iron Paradise. CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

Two new colorways of the PR 2 training sneaker — White/Grey and Black/White — will be sold in the fall collection. Apparel (including shirts, shorts, leggings, pants, sweatshirts and jackets) will also be available, along with bags. Shop the range now on UA.com, in Under Armour shops and at select global retailers.

The new colorways of the Project Rock 2 training shoe. CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

