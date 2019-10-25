Stephen Curry’s New Under Armour Sneaker Is Coming Soon

NBA star Stephen Curry just started his 11th season in the league, and when he hit the court the baller was wearing his latest Under Armour signature shoe — which you can buy starting next month.

The Under Armour Curry 7 is the latest sneaker bearing his name, a tech-loaded look built for dominance on the court. Leading the innovation is its cushioning system.

The latest model in the Curry franchise features both shock-absorbing Hovr and energy-returning Micro G cushioning materials. They are paired with a flexible plate that separates the materials so they can allow each to work as they should as well as provide support and stability.

Under Armour Curry 7 “Undrtd” CREDIT: Under Armour

The cushioning system and flexible plate on the Under Armour Curry 7 “Undrtd.” CREDIT: Under Armour

Aside from cushioning, the style is designed with a synthetic leather, mesh and TPU upper, a decoupled heel to allow for natural motion, an internal counter lining package for step in-comfort and stability and a pull tab with three animal characters representing the shooting guard’s children.

The Under Armour Curry 7 “Undrtd” — which features a white, gray, red and black color palette — arrives at UA Brand Houses, select retailers and via UNDRTD on Nov. 1 and will retail for $140.

In related Under Armour news, the company announced on Tuesday that founder Kevin Plank would step down as CEO in January and will be replaced by president and COO Patrik Frisk. Plank will remain at Under Armour as executive chairman and brand chief.

The Under Armour Curry 7 “Undrtd” on foot. CREDIT: Under Armour

