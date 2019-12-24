This Brightly-Colored Under Armour Curry 7 Is a Collaboration With Nerf Super Soaker

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is known for consistently draining his lethal jump shot, earning the “Splash Brothers” nickname alongside his sharpshooting teammate Klay Thompson. But the next iteration of his Under Armour Curry 7 will surely make a huge splash in the footwear space.

Yesterday, the brand announced that it’s teaming up with the toy company Nerf to create a Super Soaker-inspired colorway of the baller’s latest signature basketball that releases Friday.

Similar to the colors that fans may associate with the water gun, the latest style features a multilayer upper dressed in bright blue, orange and neon green. For cushioning, Under Armour combined its UA Hovr and Micro G platforms for on-court responsiveness and support. Check out detailed shots of the latest pair below.

The heel of the Under Armour Curry 7 “Nerf Super Soaker.” CREDIT: Under Armour

The midsole of the Under Armour Curry 7 “Nerf Super Soaker.” CREDIT: Under Armour

The outsole of the Under Armour Curry 7 “Nerf Super Soaker.” CREDIT: Under Armour

“This new Curry 7 colorway is meant to excite fans and encourage play, in the gym or around the neighborhood,” Curry said in a statement. “No matter what activity you lace up to, get out there, enjoy it and let it bring joy to your life.”

The Nerf x Under Armour Curry 7 “Super Soaker” is releasing globally on UA.com, at UA storefronts and at select UA stockists on Dec. 27 for a retail price of $140.

