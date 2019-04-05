Under Armour Gifts its Remaining March Madness Teams Special Curry 6 Shoes

Under Armour has three teams competing in March Madness still — two on the men’s side and one on the women’s. And as they go into their Final Four games they’ll have new Stephen Curry signature sneakers to wear.

All three teams, according to Under Armour, received the Curry 6 “Coy Fish” tonight, the sneakers the Golden State Warriors star wore during the 2019 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte. The fluorescent yellow look, Under Armour explained, is a nod to a college prank from Curry at a Japanese steakhouse where he distracted a hostess so his teammate Steve Rossiter could grab a koi fish.

Under Armour Curry 6 “Coy Fish” CREDIT: Under Armour

Aside from the “Coy Fish” iteration, the men’s Texas Tech Red Raiders squad got the “Working on Excellence” look, named after a phrase used by Curry’s cousin-in-law, Devontée. The shoe is predominantly black and white and named for the “understanding that success is earned, not given and that excellence is not a plateau but an ever-evolving challenge that requires growth and hard work.”

Under Armour Curry 6 “Working on Excellence” CREDIT: Under Armour

The men’s Auburn Tigers team received the Curry 6 “Underrated,” a tonal blue look with hits of orange. The name of the shoe is perfect for Auburn, the lowest seeded team in the tournament.

Under Armour Curry 6 “Underrated” CREDIT: Under Armour

And the Curry 6 “Splash Party” went to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the lone women’s team remaining in the tournament that UA sponsors. The brand said this iteration was originally designed to celebrate Curry’s 31st birthday and his “focus on bringing one more celebration to the home crowd.” Under Armour explained this shoe is ideal for Notre Dame because the team is looking to defend its 2018 championship win. It is executed in a red, white and blue palette.

Under Armour Curry 6 “Splash Party” CREDIT: Under Armour

