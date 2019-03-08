Under Armour Debuts Curry 6 Co-Designed by 9-Year-Old Riley Morrison

Nine-year-old Riley Morrison takes a look at the sockliner she designed for Stephen Curry's latest sneaker, the UA ICON Curry 6 United We Win.

Just over three months ago, Riley Morrison penned a letter to Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, asking why his Under Armour basketball shoes didn’t come in girls’ sizes.

Now, the 9-year-old is set to release a sneaker with Curry himself — co-designing the new UA ICON Curry 6 United We Win colorway, debuted on International Women’s Day.

The UA ICON Curry 6 United We Win sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

The sneaker — a mix of purple and orchid with white — comes with sockliners created in part by Morrison, featuring two girls playing basketball at the bottom with the empowering words “Be Fearless,” “Girl Power,” “Be the Change,” “Girls Hoop Too” and “Rock the Currys” surrounding the illustration. (The sockliners can also be customized with a photo of choice.)

A top view of the UA ICON Curry 6 United We Win sneaker, next to the sockliner designed by Riley Morrison. CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

“I was immediately impressed when I saw Riley’s letter; that a 9-year-old girl had the courage to use her voice to call attention to an issue and keep us accountable,” Curry said in a statement. “She was focused on the opportunity for all girls, not just herself. She’s been an amazing catalyst for change — not only with my product, but also with the entire Under Armour brand. She is inspiring and wise beyond her years.”

A day before the sneakers’ official release, the NBA star surprised Morrison at his SC30 x Oakland pop-up shop where she was expected to be interviewed about her new design project. (Morrison and her family will also make special guest appearances at the Warriors’ Friday night game against the Denver Nuggets.)

“I’ve been kinda blown away and certainly grateful for the opportunities that Stephen has given me, including sharing inspiration for other girls through the sockliner art,” Morrison said. “This has been such an incredible experience.”

A closer look at the sockliner for the UA ICON Curry 6 United We Win sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

The UA ICON Curry 6 United We Win shoes, accompanied by a United We Win T-shirt line, are now available on UA.com. The sneakers retail for $130, with proceeds from the sales going toward a scholarship created by Under Armour and the Stephen and Ayesha Curry Family Foundation, aimed at college-bound female students from the Bay Area.

Want more?

9-Year-Old Fan Calls Out Steph Curry for Making Under Armour Shoes Only for Boys

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Announces Lindsey Vonn as Ambassador for His Project Rock Under Armour Line

Under Armour Q4 Sales & Profits Beat Wall Street; US Business Turnaround Will Take More Time