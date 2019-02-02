How Tom Brady’s Under Armour ‘Care Package’ Is Helping Him Prepare for the Super Bowl

It’s no surprise that celebrity status has its perks — and Tom Brady is no stranger to them.

This past week, ahead of tomorrow’s Super Bowl LIII, Under Armour has provided the New England Patriots quarterback with special benefits, sending him a curated case of products including a recovery tracksuit, a pair of training shoes and lifestyle apparel pieces — all branded especially for Brady as he goes for a record sixth Super Bowl win.

“This is usually our latest and greatest cutting-edge technologies that we think generally give our athletes an edge,” said Jim Bel Bruno, senior director of global sports and brand marketing at Under Armour. “[It] goes back to our brand ethos as a performance company, but it’s also about acknowledging a major accomplishment by our athletes. We’re one big family — we want to celebrate their wins and make sure they feel special.”

It’s not just the Pats star who’s received these benefits. Cornerback Aqib Talib and running back CJ Anderson of the Los Angeles Rams have also been given their own packages in boxes tailored specifically to the players. Beyond the NFL, Under Armour counts six-time NBA All-Star Stephen Curry, PGA professional golfer Jordan Spieth as well as MLB, NHL and Olympics athletes among those on its endorsement roster.

The brand has long taken special care of its elite players. Two years ago, the Baltimore-based label ensured Brady’s promotional tour in China would include a tai chi session and Eastern medicine — a few of the athlete’s preferred remedies in preparation for his training.

In the past several years, the sports apparel and footwear company has signed and extended the contracts of some of the world’s most recognized athletes, such as Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw and American Ballet Theatre soloist Misty Copeland.

