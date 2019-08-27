Kobe Bryant’s Nickname Inspires This Stealthy Undefeated Sneaker Collab

The lateral side of the Undefeated x Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Black Mamba."

Following a limited launch of the Undefeated x Nike Kobe 4 Protro collection that took place over the weekend in celebration of Kobe Bryant Day (8/24), the L.A.-based streetwear brand will keep the festivities going with the release of another collaborative shoe that Bryant’s fans should recognize.

Releasing next month will be the newest colorway of the Kobe 4, this time paying homage to Bryant’s “Black Mamba” nickname inspired by one of the world’s most dangerous, venomous snakes. The low-top basketball model features a stealthy black-based upper. Details include an iridescent finish on the toebox and heel counter inspired by the scales of the snake. Undefeated and Bryant’s signature logos are stamped onto the tongue while both of Bryant’s soon-to-be-retired 8 and 24 jersey numbers are printed on the heel. Capping off the look is an off-white and black midsole, which sits atop a semi-translucent rubber outsole.

The Undefeated x Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Black Mamba.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Undefeated x Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Black Mamba.” CREDIT: Nike

The top view of the Undefeated x Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Black Mamba.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Undefeated x Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Black Mamba.” CREDIT: Nike

The sole of the Undefeated x Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Black Mamba.” CREDIT: Nike

The popular Kobe 4 model made its long-awaited return earlier this year as part of Bryant’s ongoing performance-driven “Protro” line, which features enhancements to the classic shoe including enhanced comfort.

The Undefeated x Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Black Mamba” will release on the SNKRS app on Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. ET for $180.

