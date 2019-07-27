Is Another Undefeated x Nike Air Max 90s Collection Releasing Soon?

Another line of Undefeated x Nike Air Max 90s might be on the way to sneakerheads as soon as early next year.

According to sneaker source PY_RATES, the Los Angeles-based streetwear brand is collaborating with the sportswear giant to drop a new collection of Air Max 90 sneakers. The line is reportedly slated for release in spring 2020.

On Instagram, the @py_rates account released mock-ups of the running of the shoes, featuring three colorways: Platinum Tint/Platinum Tint-Sail, Black/Black-Anthracite-Rush Pink and Pacific Blue/Vast Grey-Vivid Purple.

Prototypes of the shoes have yet to be made available, and neither Nike nor Undefeated have confirmed the release. Retail prices also remain unannounced.

Undefeated has had a history of coveted collaborations with Nike, including a pair of Air Max 97s in honor of the silhouette’s 20th anniversary as well as the sneaker boutique’s 15th anniversary in business. The two have also worked together on the Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro.

Watch FN’s tips on how to clean your sneakers.

Want more?

Nike Moon Shoe From the ’70s Sells for Record-Setting Price at Auction

Nike Reveals Its Newest Cushioning Innovation — and It’s Made With Beads

Nike Documentary Follows Girls Across the Globe Who Fought Oppression Through Soccer