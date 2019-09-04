Undefeated Teases New Colorways of Its Collaborative Air Max 90s

Streetwear brand Undefeated teased yesterday on social media that fans can expect more collaborative Nike Air Max 90s coming soon.

Seen in a series of photos on the L.A.-based brand’s Instagram page, the capsule will include four distinctive styles of the Swoosh’s ’90s-era running model. It features white and black-based colorways with bold hits of infrared and light blue on the pipings of the upper, tongue tag and the Air Max-cushioned midsole. Additional details include Undefeated’s five strike branding on the heel tab, which replaces the classic Nike Air logo. Check out the teasers below.

The official release information surrounding the forthcoming Undefeated x Nike Air Max 90 collection is currently unknown, but the kicks are rumored to release sometime this month.

Before hopping over to the running sector of Nike, Undefeated is dropping a Kobe 4 collab in the “Black Mamba” colorway releasing next Friday.

Watch the video below to see how sneaker customizer Kickasso went from customizing cars to kicks.

