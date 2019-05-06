Undefeated and Adidas to Deliver a Military-Inspired Sneaker Collection

Selections from the Undefeated x Adidas spring '19 collection on model.

Adidas and frequent collaborator Undefeated are back at it again, this time with a military-inspired lineup for spring ‘19.

The collection, which boasts footwear, apparel and accessories, is ideal “for the city dweller who casts off the shackles of conventional city life wherever and whenever possible,” Adidas said in a statement. The line pairs the “high-performance functionality” from the Three Stripes and the “gritty intensity of Undefeated’s signature under-the-radar, militaristic stylings.”

For the collection, Undefeated and Adidas will deliver three running sneakers: a midcut take on the GSG9, a techy Climacool model and an Adizero shoe. The shoes, like the apparel and accessories, are executed with black, orange and army green hues.

Undefeated x Adidas GSG9 CREDIT: Adidas

Undefeated x Adidas Climacool CREDIT: Adidas

Undefeated x Adidas Adizero CREDIT: Adidas

Apparel in the range includes T-shirts, jackets, hoodies, socks, duffel bags and more.

The Adidas x Undefeated collection arrives Saturday.

A jacket from the Undefeated x Adidas spring ’19 collection. CREDIT: Adidas

Socks from the Undefeated x Adidas spring ’19 line. CREDIT: Adidas

A duffel bag from the Undefeated x Adidas spring ’19 collection. CREDIT: Adidas

Although Adidas and Undefeated unveiled this lineup today, it may not be the only collab between the two that will hit stores soon. At the end of April, images surfaced of a possible Undefeated x Adidas Ultra Boost 1.0 collaboration, although no release information has been revealed.

The front view of the Undefeated x Adidas Ultra Boost. CREDIT: Adidas

