US Women’s National Soccer Team Wins Fourth World Cup

The U.S. women’s national team are champions, once again.

The USWNT secured the title in Paris today, defeating the Netherlands in the finals by a score of 2-0.

After ending the first half scoreless for the first time in tournament play, the U.S. fought back in the second half. Megan Rapinoe opened things up by scoring on a penalty shot after Alex Morgan was fouled in the box. With the goal, Rapinoe, 34, became the oldest player to ever score in a Women’s World Cup (she broke a record set by teammate Carli Lloyd, then 32, four years ago). Her goal was followed up within 10 minutes, when midfielder Rose Lavelle’s shot went through.

This marked the USWNT’s second straight World Cup win and its fourth overall.

Nike, which sponsors the team, celebrated the victory with a commercial spot playing off the common “I believe that we will win” sports chant.

“I believe that we will be four-time champions and keep winning until we not only become the best female soccer team, but the best soccer team in the world, and that a whole generation of girls and boys will go out and play and say things like “I want to be like Megan Rapinoe, when I grow up,” said the voiceover. “And that they’ll be inspired to talk and win and stand up for themselves, and that women will conquer more than just the soccer field, like breaking every single glass ceiling and having their faces carved on Mount Rushmore, and that we will keep fighting not just to make history, but to change it forever.”

This team wins. Everyone wins. Victory is when we all win. It's only crazy until you do it. #justdoit @USWNT pic.twitter.com/pBU7UE2IEs — Nike (@Nike) July 7, 2019

The brand also made commemorative jerseys celebrating the win.

