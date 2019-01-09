Tyler, the Creator’s Latest Golf Le Fleur Converse One Star Is Completely Reflective

Poised for another huge year in the sneaker space, Tyler, the Creator and Converse will link up to release yet another collaboration surrounding the recording artist’s signature Gold Le Fleur One Star model.

The latest announcement comes courtesy of GolfWang on Instagram, which is Tyler’s clothing company established in 2011. While most of the previous collabs featured an array of colorful styles like last year’s “Pastel” and “Mono” collections, this upcoming iteration of the rap star’s popular Golf Le Fleur One Star model takes on a different approach.

Releasing this weekend, the classic low-top model is doused with a reflective metallic silver “3M” material that wraps around the entirety of the upper including the Flower stripe, which replaces the traditional One Star logo on both the lateral and medial sides. The kicks are contrasted with thick white laces and Tyler’s signature flower graphics.

According to the post, the “3M” Converse Golf Le Fleur One Star will release this Saturday exclusively at multibrand retailer Dover Street Market stores along with an online release at Golfwang.com. Retail pricing has yet to be announced. Just like the prior releases of this collaborative sneaker, expect the latest pair to sell out.

