Tyler, the Creator & Converse Partner on a New Sneaker Model With Retro Vibes

Tyler, the Creator has been a Converse partner for several years — but his latest collaboration is the most distinctly his.

The rapper and sneaker giant have teamed up on the Golf le Fleur Gianno, a new shoe engineered from the ground up, that combines influences from both basketball and hiker silhouettes.

Converse x Golf le Fleur Gianno. CREDIT: Converse

“This was an opportunity to create a build that he could have ownership and creative input to,” said Matt Sleep, Converse’s footwear design director, in a release. “We worked to craft a design language for Tyler with nods to Converse DNA and heritage.”

Converse x Golf le Fleur Gianno. CREDIT: Converse

The shoe’s upper is made from a mix of leather, nylon and suede, with eye-catching details including a mini debossed fleur motiff and reflective eye rows. The shoe features a midfoot shank for stability, as well as a rugged tread pattern inspired by ’90s basketball kicks.

“The shoe is a combination of style and function,” said Converse senior design director Amy Rauner. “The multidirectional non-skid, lugged outsole should work in many different conditions — whether it be biking on BMX trails or hiking in the woods.”

Converse x Golf le Fleur Gianno. CREDIT: Converse

The Gianno first drops at Camp Flog Gnaw, a festival from Nov. 9 through Nov. 10 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. It releases globally on Monday, Nov. 11, at Converse.com and in Golf Wang stores for $120.

Converse x Golf le Fleur Gianno. CREDIT: Converse

Want more?

Tyler, the Creator Teases Rainbow Golf Le Fleur Sneaker Perfect for Pride

Tyler, the Creator’s New Golf Le Fleur Converse Shoe Is Covered in Faux Crocodile Skin

Tyler, the Creator’s Latest Golf Le Fleur Converse One Star Is Completely Reflective