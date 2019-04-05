Tyler, the Creator’s New Golf Le Fleur Converse Shoe Is Covered in Faux Crocodile Skin

Following numerous teasers earlier this week, rapper Tyler, the Creator’s ongoing collaboration with Converse will be receiving a premium makeover. Releasing tomorrow, the latest offering of the timeless One Star model arrives in three colorways dubbed the “Faux skin Le Fleur” collection.

According to the brand’s Golfwang Instagram account, no animals were harmed in the making of the pack as the uppers will boast premium faux crocodile skin in tonal cream, black and green hues, respectively. Additional details include the signature flower stripe that runs across the lateral and medial sides as well as the Golf Le Fleur branding stamped on the tongue. The kicks are contrasted by thick white laces along with a white midsole to cap off the look.

Tyler, the Creator x Converse Golf le Fleur “Faux” style will be available exclusively at Golfwang.com at 10 a.m. ET tomorrow. The capsule will also be available in-store at the Golf Wang Flagship location on 350 N. Fairfax in Los Angeles. Retail pricing has yet to be announced by both brands. Tyler’s prior collaborations with Converse have all sold out within the hour of release, so be sure you’re prepared for this launch if you’re hoping to get your hands on a pair.

