Tristan Thompson’s on-Court Sneakers Have His Kids’ Names on Them

Tristan Thompson’s latest sneakers pay tribute to two very special people: his kids.

The NBA star stepped out on the court yesterday clad in purple Nike basketball sneakers. Each foot had the name of either 11-month-old daughter True or 2-year-old son Prince emblazoned on it in white and gold caps. Thompson shares True with reality star Khloé Kardashian, while Prince’s mom is ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

But the kicks’ main purpose was to pay tribute to the Cleveland Cavalier’s younger brother, Amari, whose name was written on the toes of the shoes. The purple sneakers were meant to bring awareness to epilepsy, an ailment that Amari suffers from.

Through the organization Epilepsy Toronto, Thompson launched the Amari Thompson Fund, which supports programs and services to ensure no one faces epilepsy alone. March 26 marked Epilepsy Awareness Day. The 28-year-old’s sneakers were part an international grassroots push to raise awareness of epilepsy through wearing purple for the day.

“Todays a special day for me, and these kicks are very special to me. @epilepsytoronto #PurpleDay #MyMotivation #PurpleDayTO,” the 2016 NBA champion captioned an image of the sneakers posted to his Instagram account.

Thompson and the Cavaliers squared off against the Boston Celtics yesterday, losing the game 116-106. The Cavs play again tonight; they will head to San Antonio to take on the Spurs.

