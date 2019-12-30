Travis Scott Teases a Potential Nike SB Dunk Low Collaboration on Instagram

Travis Scott arrives for the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

With a Nike Air Max 270 React collaboration reportedly in the works, Travis Scott and Nike may be adding to their long list of collaborative styles next year with a brand-new SB Dunk Low.

The unreleased style was spotted on Scott’s Instagram and was also seen on the feet of the Houston rapper in his new “Jackboys” music video that debuted over the weekend. The purported collab makes use of earthy tones, including a light brown base that’s paired with dark brown side panels, and is covered with graphics throughout.

It only seemed like a matter of time before Scott received his own iteration of the SB Dunk Low, as his love of the model is evident through his social media feeds. He often shows off his extensive collection, including the coveted “Paris” SB Dunks (which cost over $20,000 in the secondary market) that he rocked in celebration of his 28th birthday.

For now, Scott or Nike SB have yet to confirm official release details surrounding the unreleased Nike SB Dunk Low, but the pair is rumored to be released sometime in 2020.

