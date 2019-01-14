Travis Scott Demands the NFL to Make Charity Donation Before Agreeing to Halftime Performance

Travis Scott has signed on to perform during the Super Bowl LIII halftime show — but only after the NFL agreed to make a charitable donation. The “Sicko Mode” rapper will take the stage along with Maroon 5 and Big Boi next month. He was confirmed as a special guest back in December.

According to “Billboard,” Scott made a $500,000 donation in partnership with the NFL to “social justice accelerator” Dream Corps, an organization founded by Van Jones in 2014 and will work with the NFL on additional initiatives.

“I back anyone who takes a stand for what they believe in,” the 26-year-old star said in a statement. “I know being an artist that it’s in my power to inspire. So before confirming the Super Bowl Halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation. I am proud to support Dream Corps and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change.”

Scott’s involvement with the halftime show was initially criticized by some, such as Michael B. Jordan and Reverend Al Sharpton, after the NFL’s treatment of quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick, who signed with Nike.

The Super Bowl LIII will take place on Sunday, Feb. 3 at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

