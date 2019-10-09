All the Raffles to Enter for the Buzzy Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 Sneaker

Travis Scott fans — and Jordan Brand lovers — are eagerly anticipating the release of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 sneaker Friday. After rumors of the style swirled last spring, the silhouette will be available in full family sizing.

The Travis Scott x Jordan 6 model features a tonal olive-colored suede upper with contrasting “Infrared” accents on the tongue, lace lock and the heel’s “Cactus Jack” embroidery. The shoe also has glow-in-the-dark elements on the translucent pods found on its outsole. A range of apparel, including two T-shirts and a pair of shorts, is expected to drop to accompany the kicks.

What You Need to Know

If past Scott-Jordan team-ups are any indication, the sneaker won’t be easy to get. The style will retail for $250. It’s going to be available on the Nike SNKRS app, but there are also a number of select retailers that are raffling off chances to cop the kicks.

Below, FN has compiled a list of stores and sites U.S. consumers can go to for a chance to purchase the Travis Scott x Jordan 6:

How to Enter

SNKRS app: Sign on for a chance to buy starting at 10 a.m. ET Friday.

Extra Butter: Head to the retailer’s Instagram page by Oct. 10 to enter for a chance to buy.

Kith: Enter on the retailer’s site through Oct. 9 for an opportunity to buy in-store.

Sneakersnstuff: Enter the raffle via the SNS app through Friday.

Bodega: Head to Bdgastore.com to enter online through Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

Feature: Sign up for a chance to purchase through Friday on Feature.com.

Sivasdescalzo: Enter the raffle via the retailer’s app, available at the Apple App Store and for Android.

Foot District: Head to Foot District’s site through 5 p.m. ET Thursday to enter for the sneaker.

