Travis Scott’s Rumored Nike Air Max 270 React Collab Gets Teased

Travis Scott performing at Leeds Festival in the U.K. in August 2018.

It has been a big year for fans of Travis Scott’s sneaker collaborations, and it looks like there are no signs of him slowing down in the new year.

The Houston rap star’s next sneaker project is expected to arrive in the form of the Nike Air Max 270 React. In a teaser shared on Instagram, the purported shoe features a light cream mesh upper that incorporates a wave-like design covering the material while soft suede is applied near the ankle. As seen on a majority of the previous collaborations, the signature “Cactus Jack” branding is emblazoned on the heel’s pull tab and insoles. The look is completed with all-gold tooling.

As of now, Scott and Nike have not confirmed the release information for the Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 270 React, but zSneakerheadz reports that fans can expect the collaboration in March on Nike.com as well as at select Nike retailers for $190.

Want more?

Here’s a Detailed Look at the Buzzy Air Jordan ‘New Beginnings’ Pack

Nike Earnings Preview: Digital Takes the Lead in Q2 & Beyond This New Air Jordan 3 Is Covered With Exotic Animal Prints