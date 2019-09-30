Take a Closer Look at Travis Scott’s Next ‘Cactus Jack’ Air Force 1 Collaboration

Just weeks away from the release of Travis Scott’s next rumored Nike Air Force 1 Low collaboration, fans now have a detailed look at the highly anticipated kicks after new leaked images surfaced on Instagram.

A series of photos surrounding Scott’s upcoming project was shared by @kickwhoshow on Instagram. The special edition shoe incorporates a multitude of materials and designs on the upper that draw inspiration from the rapper’s hometown of Houston. Included with this pair is a removable lacing shroud that features a zipper enclosure at the midfoot. Capping off the design is a white midsole and a gum outsole. According to the post, fans can expect the shoes to arrive in November, but Scott or Nike has yet to officially confirm the release details.

Last month, Scott gifted the unreleased sneakers to a lucky fan in the middle of his performance at the “Made in America” music festival. The latest rendition will mark the third time that Scott has put his own spin on the classic Air Force 1 silhouette; previous efforts included white and sail-based makeups currently reselling for more than $500 each on StockX.

