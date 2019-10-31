Rap megastar Travis Scott has delivered some of the most sought-after collabs Nike and Jordan Brand have delivered in the past couple of years, and the streak of compelling product isn’t stopping.

Arriving this month is the Nike Air Force 1 x Cactus Jack, a collaboration that the Swoosh said pays homage to the rapper’s hometown of Houston and celebrates community.

The eye-catching look, according to Nike, evokes memories of Scott’s summers spent in the countryside at his grandmother’s house and features various sturdy materials associated with hard wearing, tough products such as canvas, corduroy, suede, leather and flannel. It is executed in natural tones and outdoor-inspired prints. Highlights of the shoe include nods to the artist’s time as a kid spent in Missouri City, Texas, as well as his hometown called out on the snaps of the shoe’s heel, the styling of traditional work coats, the corduroy collar, the heavy brass zipper and the removable lace cover.

The Nike Air Force 1 x Cactus Jack will hit retailers worldwide on Nov. 16 and retail for $160.

Nike Air Force 1 x Cactus Jack CREDIT: Nike

A look from above the Nike Air Force 1 x Cactus Jack. CREDIT: Nike

The heels of the Nike Air Force 1 x Cactus Jack. CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the Nike Air Force 1 x Cactus Jack. CREDIT: Nike

Want more?

Travis Scott’s Air Jordan 6 Has Sold Out, But Here’s How You Can Still Get Them

Travis Scott Responds to Fan Complaint About His Sneaker Drops

Tyga Poses in Travis Scott’s Air Jordan Sneakers — and Twitter Goes Wild