Travis Scott Responds to Fan Complaint About His Sneaker Drops

When a Travis Scott x Jordan Brand shoe drops, sneakerheads need to act fast. The kicks typically sell out at retail within a few hours, winding up on the resale market for hundreds of dollars more than face value.

One fan of Scott’s, frustrated by the quick sell-out, took to Instagram this weekend to voice their concerns.

“Many true fans of Travis, including myself, have been burned repeatedly just trying to buy the shoes our favorite artist designed. We worked hard for the hundreds of dollars that his shoes cost…Yet the only people that actually get the shoes are resellers using devices to cheat the system,” read the post, made by an account called @astro.travy. “They raise the price double or triple the amount, sell them and keep the money they made. This process keeps the real fans from getting any shoes at any drop.”

The post found its way to Scott himself, who responded: “Ur voice won’t go unheard.”

The complaint came in response to the latest sold-out collab between the “Astroworld” rapper and Jordan Brand: the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6, which dropped Friday. Originally priced at $250, the shoe is now reselling on StockX.com for $600 and up. Scott’s next sneaker is rumored to be an Air Force 1, with a drop date in November.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 CREDIT: Nike.com

