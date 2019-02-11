Sign up for our newsletter today!

Travis Scott Debuts New Air Jordan 1 Low Onstage at the Grammys

Not only did Travis Scott’s reverse-Swoosh Air Jordan 1 collaboration drop unexpectedly on Nike SNKRS during his Grammys performance, but the rap star also teased a new Jordan 1 low design onstage with James Blake and Earth, Wind & Fire last night.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper performed in a black vintage T-shirt, black and white track pants and Air Jordan 1 low sneaker featuring an olive and black upper, bright red laces, a distressed canvas Swoosh on the medial side and a white reversed Swoosh on the lateral side.

Travis Scott performing onstage with James Blake and Earth, Wind & Fire at the 2019 Grammy Awards.
There hasn’t been any official announcement regarding the new Air Jordan 1 Low or whether it will be released. It’s possible the shoes were just a one-off for Scott’s Grammy performance.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated Air Jordan 1 “Cactus Jack,” which sold out almost immediately last night, is expected to drop again in April. Additionally, the Cactus Jack x Air Jordan 33 is rumored to be arriving at select retailers sometime this month.

A close-up look at the Air Jordan 1 Low that Travis Scott wore onstage during his Grammys performance last night.
In early December, the Houston-born rapper teased another similar Air Jordan 1 low, one with brown overlays instead of olive.

Back of Astro

